Marijuana delivery driver shot during robbery in La Mesa; suspects arrested

East County News Service

January 23, 2026 (La Mesa) – Four suspects are in custody following a robbery in which a marijuana delivery driver was shot, suffering a neck wound. La Mesa Police responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting the shooting, which occurred on January 5 around 4 p.m. at 4700 Williamsburg Lane in La Mesa.

“The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive,” says Lieutenant Travis Higgins with LMPD. According to Lt. Higgins, two of the suspects approached the victim, demanding property. “One suspect then shot the victim without warning. The suspects fled southbound through the apartment complex and were not initially located.”

During a follow-up investigation, detectives identified the shooter as 18-year-old Qadhafi Brown, of Imperial County. He was arrested and booked into San Diego County Jail on charges of attempted murder, conspiracy, and robbery.

Two accomplices, 19-year-old Zachary McDonald and 19-year-old Reginald Drayton, of San Diego, were identified as co-conspirators in the robbery and were also booked into San Diego County Jail on conspiracy and robbery charges. A 16-year-old minor was 0also arrested and booked into San Diego Juvenile Hall on Conspiracy and Robbery charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the La Mesa Police Department Investigations Unit at 619-667-1400. You may also call Crime Stoppers’ anonymous toll-free tip line (888) 580-TIPS (or www.sdcrimestoppers.com).