MARKETINK: EL CAJON COUNCILMAN RETIRES FROM MARKETING CAREER TO PURSUE FORENSIC GENEALOGY

By Rick Griffin

January 18, 2021 (El Cajon) - As a young man in his 20s, Steve Goble set a goal to retire from work on his 60th birthday and devote the rest of his life to public service.

On Friday, Jan. 15, on his 60th birthday, Goble retired as executive VP and chief brand officer for San Diego-based Annex Brands, a company that licenses and franchises more than 820 independently owned-and-operated retail business centers that operate in the business services and freight shipping industry.

“My goal will be to use the decade of my 60s for public service while I still have the energy to do so,” Goble told Times of San Diego.

Goble, who was raised in El Cajon, has served as an elected official on the El Cajon City Council since November 2016. He was reelected for a second four-year term in the November 2020 general election.

“Starting this month, I will be going back to school to get a certificate in forensic genealogy from Boston University so I can serve as a volunteer investigator for law enforcement agencies in solving cold cases,” said Goble. “I really want to help victims who may have been waiting years or decades for justice. My job will be to identify suspects and then let the cops do the rest.”

He joined Annex Brands in January 2000 as a local PostalAnnex+ franchisee, which he ran until October 2007, when he joined the corporate staff to lead the marketing department.

“I am most proud of helping bring our company’s advertising and marketing efforts into the digital age,” Goble said. “When I started, we were spending a lot of money on printed yellow pages publications. Today, those books are being used for booster seats for kids.”

Annex Brands, founded in 1985 by Jack Lentz who passed away in June 2018 at age 90, operates under the brands PostalAnnex+, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Center, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, Handle With Care Packaging Store and Annex Copy Center. The company’s business service centers are located in the U.S., Mexico, Canada and Japan.

“I’m also proud of helping Annex Brands become a multi-branded company,” said Goble. “We are no longer just managing just one business model or brand. Instead, each brand has different kinds of needs and support. It’s become more complex.”

Succeeding Goble’s role in overseeing marketing activities will be Michelle McKee (right), with 20 years of experience in sales, marketing and leadership roles. She was previously director of marketing and communications with San Diego Coaster, operators of the Belmont Park amusement park in Mission Beach. She was laid-off in spring of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown.

“While job hunting during the height of the shutdown, I had time to look for a stable company with a great culture and growth opportunities, where I could help others succeed,” said McKee, who also has held marketing positions with Jack in the Box, Flippin’ Pizza and Sport Clips. “I have found a perfect match at Annex Brands. I’m looking forward to bringing value to our franchisees and supporting entrepreneurs who want to pursue the American dream and run their own business.”

Goble said 117 candidates applied for his position. Interviews were held with five finalists, including McKee. Business services offered at Annex Brands outlets include shipping services through FedEx, UPS, USPS, and DHL, private mailbox rental, notary public service, copy service and custom packing solutions.