By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson
Photo: Creative Commons by ND via Bing
Jan. 11, 2022 (San Diego) -- While some Martin Luther King Jr. holiday events, scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, have been cancelled---such as the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration at the Recreation Center--there are other options, such as the virtual “I Have a Dream” run including 1 mile(M), 5 kilometers(K), 10K, 13.1M, and 26.2M options.
To participate from home will save you $2. Visit: https://www.virtualrunevents.
Other choices include:
- Attend a celebration, in person, at the WorldBeat Cultural Center which will be hosting Martin Luther King Day from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The celebration includes Pato Banton & The Now Generation plus many other performers and speakers. The center is located near Balboa Park at 2100 Park Boulevard in San Diego. Visit: www.WorldBeatCenter.org or www.StandUpForJustice.us for more information.
- Hands on San Diego hosts community service events countywide. Visit: handsonsandiego.org/mlkday for further information.
- A MLK Community Day of Service will be held in Escondido. From 9:00 a.m. – to 12-noon on Jan. 15. Volunteers will participate to remove green waste and litter from a community trail. Meet at Washington Park at 501 N. Rose Street. Visit: volunteer.escondido.org for further information.
Due to rising number of COVID-19 cases The Alliance San Diego’s The 34th All Peoples Celebration will be held virtually from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Visit: https://www.alliancesd.org/
The 9th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon on the USS Midway Museum, to be held Jan. 14, has been cancelled.
Due to a surge in COVID-19 check any scheduled event in case it might be cancelled or switched to a virtual format.
If you choose to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by watching celebrations on TV, check your local stations and cable shows for further information.
