MATILDA, JR. MUSICAL THEATRE SUMMER CAMP: REGISTER BY MAY 1

East County News Service

April 27, 2021 (La Mesa) - Visionary School for the Performing Arts presents Matilda, Jr summer camp at the Visionary Studio (8674 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942) directed by Spencer John Powell and Lendia Wylie.

The camp will run June 14th-July 11th. Audition for parts will be held on June 12, 2021. The camp will run weekdays from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Performances of the musical will be on Friday-Sun July 9th-11th in the evening.

The fee for the Summer Camp is $350. Those who register and pay early by May 1st will receive a $50 discount off the fee. All students that register and pay will be part of the production. Auditions are for specific parts in the show. You can reserve your spot with a $100 non-refundable deposit.

Acting/Singing Audition

Please have one song prepared. If you are using pre-recorded music, please have your backing track on a device

Please have one monologue prepared.

Dance Audition

Dance auditions will be at 2 p.m. You will be shown a dance phrase and you will audition in groups of 4 or 5. We will be looking for performance quality and execution of movement.

Please wear tight fitting clothes. There will be a lot of isolation movements. Loose clothing makes it hard to read those movements.

For questions, contact 619-758-8112 or at info@VisionaryDanceTheatre.org.

For audition information and appointments, visit http://visionarydancetheatre.org/Visionary/2021-auditions-matilda-jr