MATT STRABONE SET TO BECOME FIRST MILLENNIAL ELECTED IN LA MESA AND FIRST DEMOCRAT TO SERVE AS CITY TREASURER

East County News Service

November 16, 2022 (La Mesa) – Matt Strabone appears all but certain to have won election as City Treasurer in La Mesa. He currently has 9,621 votes, or 54.01%, leading William “Bill” Exeter who has 8,192 votes, or 45.99%.

Strabone is poised to become the first millennial elected to any La Mesa office and the first Democrat to serve as city treasurer, according to his campaign.

“I am deeply honored and humbled,” Strabone says “I thank the people of La Mesa for placing their trust in me and I promise to never let them down. We will work hard each and every day to ensure that La Mesa’s reserve fund is healthy, wisely invested, and earning a positive return on our investment that creates more wealth for the city. The people of La Mesa deserve more, and I plan to give it to them.”

The La Mesa City Treasurer’s job is to maintain and invest the city’s reserve fund, which is currently worth approximately $65 million.





Strabone holds certifications from the California Municipal Treasurers Association and the Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA) Institute. He is also a licensed attorney. Learn more at www.mattforlamesa.com/about.

Countywide, about 80,000 votes remain to be counted, though only a fraction of those are La Mesa ballots – likely not enough for Exeter to overcome Strabone’s lead of nearly 1,500 votes.