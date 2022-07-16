MAYOR BILL WELLS AND FRIENDS CONCERT AUGUST 6 TO HELP HOMELESS PEOPLE

By Miriam Raftery

July 16, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells and his 7-piece band will perform a concert at the Magnolia performing arts center on Saturday, August 6 to benefit the East County Transitional Living Center. The Center provides shelter and services to help homeless families and individuals transition off the streets.

Enjoy appetizers under the stars, followed by live music with Mayor Wells and friends – all for a good cause.

For a limited time, you can buy two tickets for the price of one. Buy tickets.