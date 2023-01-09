MAYOR WELLS CONCERT JANUARY 14 OFFERS FREE TICKETS TO PEOPLE WITH SPECIAL NEEDS AND THEIR FAMILIES

East County News Service

January 9, 2023 (El Cajon) -- El Cajon’s Mayor Bill Wells has previously headlined concerts to help the homeless.

Now, he’s teaming up with Home of the Guiding Hands to host a free pop rock concert to benefit the special needs community.

The benefit concert will be held at the Magnolia performing arts center in downtown El Cajon on Saturday January 14th at 5 p.m.

This special event will feature Mayor Wells and his band, emcee Dave Walker, and a special appearance by Banding Together, a nonprofit with a mission to bring music opportunities to people with special needs in our community.

VIP tickets are sold out. The remaining tickets are free for anyone who has a family member with special needs, up to a maximum of six per family.

For tickets, you can contact Kaye Kelley Turpin at 619-938-2856 or Kaye@guidinghands.org.