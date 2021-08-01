MAYOR WELLS HEADLINES CONCERT AUG. 28 IN EL CAJON TO HELP THE HOMELESS

By Miriam Raftery

August 1, 2021 (El Cajon) – The Magnolia Center in El Cajon will host a concert on August 28 from 8-10 p.m. to benefit the East County Transitional Living Center that helps homeless individuals and families. “An Evening With Mayor Wells” will feature El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, a talented musician, and his friends will provide live musical entertainment. A silent auction and painting demonstration will also be held.

VIP & Sponsorship packages will include a meet-and-greet pre-party with Mayor Wells at 6 p.m. and VIP gold circle seating.

East County Transitional Living Center provides housing, education, work therapy, life skills, and professional services to salvage families by breaking destructive cycles. More than 450 men, women, and children of East County receive services daily. ECTLC plans to expand its Emergency Shelter Program to assist homeless families with children to come off the streets and into the program.

All ages are welcome. For tickets to this event, visit the Live Nation website by clicking here.