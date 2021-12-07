MAYOR WELLS INVITES COMMUNITY MEMBERS TO STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS DEC. 14

East County News Service

December 7, 2021 (El Cajon) - Community members are invited to join Mayor Bill Wells and members of the City Council at the State of the City event, to be held on Tuesday, December 14th, at 6:30 p.m. at the Ronald Reagan Community Center in El Cajon. “I am very excited about this year’s event,” expressed Mayor Bill Wells. “In addition to sharing many of the City’s exciting achievements over the past year and a look ahead to next year, we will be honoring four outstanding individuals of our community with awards,” he continued.

After the Mayor’s address, guests are encouraged to stay for a reception with light refreshments. The Ronald Reagan Community Center is located at 195 East Douglas Avenue. For additional information, please call (619) 441-1716.