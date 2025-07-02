MCCANN CONCEDES: AGUIRRE WINS SUPERVISOR SEAT

By Miriam Raftery

July 2, 2025 (San Diego) – Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre has declared victory in the 1st Supervisorial district special election, after her opponent, Chula Vista Mayor John McCann, conceded the race.

Aguirre issued this statement, “Whether you voted for me or not, I’m ready to work my heart out to bring down costs, protect our health, and deliver results—no matter your income, political party or zip code. We need bold action to protect against Trump’s Medicaid cuts, clean up the polluted sewage poisoning our communities and finally get serious about putting County funding where it belongs: in our communities to help working families who are struggling."

The San Diego-Imperial Counties Labor Council, which recruited hundreds of union members to knock on doors and make calls to elect Aguirre, posted that thanks to these efforts, San Diego County now has “a pro-union, community-first majority—blocking right-wing austerity that would’ve gutted services for our most vulnerable.”

The labor group called Aguirre’s win a stance against corporate greed and for “housing, healthcare and dignity for all,” as well as a “no” on divisive politics and “YES to solidarity.”

The win by Aguirre, a Democrat, restores a Democratic majority on the County Board of Supervisors, which had been split since Nora Vargas’ resignation. Supervisors Jim Desmond and Joel Anderson are Republicans, while Supervisors Terra Lawson Remer and Monica Montgomery-Steppe are Democrats. Though supervisors are ostensibly nonpartisan positions, party positions often drive policy decisions, particularly on politically divisive issues.

McCann, a Republican, in his concession statement, thanked volunteers who supported his campaign. “Despite the outcome, I am proud that my campaign presented a clear statement in support of reducing the cost of living, getting the homeless off the streets and keeping our community safe,” he said. ”These are the principles that have guided me as Mayor of Chula Vista and will continue to be important objectives as I work on behalf of the city I love.

He indicated that he called Mayor Aguirre this morning to offer his help with critical challenges facing the South County. “We have worked closely together to address the ongoing Tijuana River sewage pollution and that environmental crisis will continue to be an important partnership for us,” he concluded, “Additionally, I know we will work together on improving South County homeless programs and strengthening public safety."

Aguirre, the new District 1 supervisor, will represent the South Bay area, portions of southeast San Diego, and parts of Bonita and Spring Valley in East County.