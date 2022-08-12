MEDIA PRAISED FOR EXPOSING FLAWS IN DOMESTIC VIOLENCE REPORTING BILL; MEASURE DIES IN COMMITTEE

“The bill is dead,” said Gwinn. He credits San Diego media coverage of the bill for stopping the effort Up to that time, there had been no coverage of the bill and it had sailed through the Assembly, headed to the Senate side.



It was a story published on this news website as well as coverage on Times of San Diego that led to extensive media coverage in the days that preceded the Senate hearing Those stories led to three television news stories on the “irresponsible nature of AB2790” said Gwinn. Gwinn continued, “Ultimately, we identified nine news stories” and “we sent them to all elected officials in San Diego County and to all members of the Senate Appropriations Committee.”

He concluded by saying the media coverage “played a crucial role in ensuring that a terrible public policy idea did not become law in California.”