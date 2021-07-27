MEET THE CHIEF: LA MESA POLICE HOST FIRST OF FOUR COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS THURSDAY, JULY 29

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

By Miriam Raftery

July 27, 2021 (La Mesa) – The La Mesa Police Department has announced a series of four town halls for residents to meet newly appointed Police Chief Ray Sweeney and police staff. Each two-hour discussion is described as a community conversation and listening session.

The sessions, all on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., are:

July 29           Rolando Elementary School

August 5  Lemon Avenue Elementary School

August 12  Maryland Avenue Elementary School

August 19  Northmont Elementary School

Read more about Chief Sweeney:  https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/la-mesa-chooses-ray-sweeney-new-polic...

 



 

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon