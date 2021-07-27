MEET THE CHIEF: LA MESA POLICE HOST FIRST OF FOUR COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS THURSDAY, JULY 29

Printer-friendly version
By Miriam Raftery
July 27, 2021 (La Mesa) – The La Mesa Police Department has announced a series of four town halls for residents to meet newly appointed Police Chief Ray Sweeney and police staff. Each two-hour discussion is described as a community conversation and listening session.
The sessions, all on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., are:
July 29 Rolando Elementary School
August 5 Lemon Avenue Elementary School
August 12 Maryland Avenue Elementary School
August 19 Northmont Elementary School
Read more about Chief Sweeney: https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/la-mesa-chooses-ray-sweeney-new-polic...
