East County News Service

October 6, 2022 (El Cajon) - Heartland Fire & Rescue invites you to an open house on Saturday, October 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Fire Station 6, 100 East Lexington Avenue in El Cajon.

Equipment and fire apparatus will be on display as well as demonstrations and safety information.

Come out and meet the brave firefighters who work tirelessly to protect the residents, businesses, and visitors of our community.