MEET THE NEW OWNER OF KEYS CREEK LAVENDER FARM AT HIGH TEA CLASS ON SEPT. 4

East County News Service

August 24, 2021 (Valley Center) – You’re invited to meet the new owner of Keys Creek Lavender Farm, Heidi Blanton and bid farewell to outgoing owner Alicia Wolff at an English High Tea class.  Dress up, don a hat and bring flat shoes to celebrate the joy of lavender at the high tea class on Saturday, September 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. outdoors under shady pepper trees.

Cost is $60, or $65 for a gluten-free version. The gift store will also be open, selling a variety of lavender products.

Sample Menu includes the following, with seasonal variations:

 

  • Lemon Lavender Scones with homemade Devonshire Cream
  • Fresh Fruit
  • Herbs d' Provence Chicken Sandwiches
  • Egg Salad Sandwiches
  • Cucumber and Mint Butter Sandwiches
  • Mini Desserts
  • Lemon Blueberry Bars
  • Rich Chocolate Cake-lets
  • Raspberry Rose linzers 
  • Macaron

Served with Hot Teas

English Breakfast, Harvest Peach Herbal Infusion and a special Lavender Fruit Blend Tea

Iced Water with Lemon

To reserve space, visit https://www.kclfarm.com/english-high-tea-1.

 

