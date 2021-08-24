MEET THE NEW OWNER OF KEYS CREEK LAVENDER FARM AT HIGH TEA CLASS ON SEPT. 4

East County News Service
August 24, 2021 (Valley Center) – You’re invited to meet the new owner of Keys Creek Lavender Farm, Heidi Blanton and bid farewell to outgoing owner Alicia Wolff at an English High Tea class. Dress up, don a hat and bring flat shoes to celebrate the joy of lavender at the high tea class on Saturday, September 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. outdoors under shady pepper trees.
Cost is $60, or $65 for a gluten-free version. The gift store will also be open, selling a variety of lavender products.
Sample Menu includes the following, with seasonal variations:
- Lemon Lavender Scones with homemade Devonshire Cream
- Fresh Fruit
- Herbs d' Provence Chicken Sandwiches
- Egg Salad Sandwiches
- Cucumber and Mint Butter Sandwiches
- Mini Desserts
- Lemon Blueberry Bars
- Rich Chocolate Cake-lets
- Raspberry Rose linzers
- Macaron
Served with Hot Teas
English Breakfast, Harvest Peach Herbal Infusion and a special Lavender Fruit Blend Tea
Iced Water with Lemon
To reserve space, visit https://www.kclfarm.com/english-high-tea-1.
