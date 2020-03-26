MEMES BRING HUMOR TO THE HOMEBOUND DURING QUARANTINE

By Miriam Raftery

March 26, 2020 (San Diego) – As Americans stay home for weeks on end to stay safe and flatten the COVID-19 pandemic growth curve, some are sharing humorous memes on social media, bringing smiles and laughter to lighten the mood for others.

Some found irony in the sacrifice, while others showed stresses of being cooped up:

Others referenced the impact on dogs of having owners suddenly home 24/7:

Some wits found humor in the toilet paper shortage and hoarding situation:

With beauty salons, barbers and cosmetic treatment centers closed, some poked fun at the results:

Others joked about how to achieve social distancing and hygiene when venturing out: for necessary errands:

As the weeks wear on, some jest about getting a little too comfy working at home, while others found even home confinement wasn’t sufficient incentive to get all those to-do tasks done:

Still others found new ways to lift spirits—or comment on the impact of kids at home: