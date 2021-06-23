MEMORIAL RIDE FRIDAY FOR RAMONA TEEN KILLED IN CAR CRASH

By Miriam Raftery

June 23, 2021 (Ramona) – Family and friends are grieving the loss of Anthony Eunice, a 17-year-old Ramona resident who died June 13 from injuries in a car accident.

A memorial ride will take place at 3 p.m. this Friday, June 25 starting at the crash in the 23900 block of Arena Way at Arena Drive in Ramona and then cruising through town, followed by a celebration of life is at 4 p.m. at the Ramona Mainstage, 626 Main Street.

According to California Highway Patrol, another motorist was at a stop sign and pulled out in front of Anthony in a Honda Civic, colliding with his pickup truck, which rolled over several times. Anthony was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected onto the roadway. Paramedics transported him to the Cal Fire station in Ramona for a life flight to a trauma center, but he died during the flight of injuries including a head wound.

His mother, Rachel Ludwig, recalls Anthony in a Facebook post as “the perfect child” and an “angel on earth” who “did everything for me and his family” as well as for others. She added, “Such a good big brother to his sisters and such a good little big brother to his brother. He was so young but wiser beyond his years. He had a heart of gold and didn’t deserve this … He will be missed by so many he touched so many hearts. He had so much going for him. I’m going to miss that smile and that laugh…He was more than just my son he was my heart, my world.”

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that Anthony was a junior at Montecito High School, after transferring from Ramona High, where he played on the football team, He worked for Day Company General Contractors in Ramona, earning the money to buy his pickup truck. He also loved to ride dirt bikes and go skateboarding.

He is survived by his mother, Rachel, who owns Rachel’s Urban Eatery in Ramona, his father, Shannon Eunice, his brother, Nathan Eunice, and his younger sisters, Kailey Eunice and Faith Ludwig.

His brother, Anthony, posted on Facebook of the memorial ride, “I want to try and get as many cars on the road for him as possible. He was bigger then life and loved by so many and we need to show him!”