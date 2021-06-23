MESA FIRE THREATENS HOMES NEAR PALA CASINO

East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts

June 23, 2021 (Pala) – A fast-moving brush fire named the #MesaFire has scorched 260 acres and is zero percent contained, per Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire. State Route 76 is shut down from Horse Creek Ranch to Pala Casino due to the fire which began off highway 76 and Cousier Canyon.

An evacuation warning is in place for those who live near Pala Casino, according to the San Diego sheriff. The warning is voluntary but be ready to leave when advised to do so.

Temporary evacuation points have been established at Valley Center High School, 31322 Cole Grade Road in Valley Center and at the park and ride at the junction of I-15 and highway 76. (An earlier temporary evacuation location at Pauma Casino is no longer in effect.)

A smoke advisory has been issued. Smoke impacts are likely in areas near and to the east and northeast of the fire, where fine particulates, or PM2.5 concentrations, may reach unhealthful levels. Winds are expected to remain from the same general direction through Thursday.

In areas of heavy smoke, assume that air quality levels are unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy for all individuals. In areas with minor smoke impacts, assume that air quality levels range from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups.

In areas where you smell smoke it is advised that you limit physical/outdoor activity. If possible, stay indoors to limit your exposure to fine particulate matter and ozone, especially those residents with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children.

For more information visit the San Diego Air Pollution Control District at: https://www.sdapcd.org/content/sdc/apcd/en/smoke-advisory.html

For fire updates see: https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2021/6/23/mesa-fire/

