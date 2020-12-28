MESSAGES AND VISIONS FROM HEAVEN

Sometimes God is a Homeless Man: A True Story of Heaven & Healing, by Kymm Civetta (Kymm Civetta, San Diego, 2020, 193 pages).

Book Review by Dennis Moore

December 28, 2020 (San Diego) - Kymm Civetta, a resident of San Diego (Jamul), has written a thought provoking book that may very well challenge your beliefs and Christian faith; Sometimes God is a Homeless Man: A True Story of Heaven & Healing. Civetta, an ordained minister (Universal Life Church), singer and self-professed Christian “Clairvoyant,” chronicles her upbringing and transformation in this book.

Sometimes God is a Homeless Man, is a book about soul searching, as the author specifically states: “Until finding Kevin’s book, I found myself in an ‘in between space’ as a ‘Clairvoyant’ but also a ‘Christian.’ Was there such a thing?” I find myself asking the same thing, and perhaps those reading this book may do so as well.

Civetta states in the introduction to her self-published book: “I have been a clairvoyant ‘sensitive’ seeing auras around people, hearing their thoughts telepathically, and having psychic abilities since I was a child in the 70’s. My parents chose not to hand down the traditional beliefs that they learned. Having been ‘burnt out on religion,’ they gave me the option to find God in my own way with spiritual talks of quantum physics, energy, light, and love. That said, it is curious that I would receive open and closed visions with figures in the Heavenly realm based in the Christian faith. You will read about my testimony of the immense love of Jesus, my overwhelmingly powerful encounter with Arch Angel Michael, the remarkable and awe-inspiring calling from Mother Mary, as well as loved ones in Heaven visiting me with a message for their friends and family that they left behind.”

In further regard to the author’s “Meeting Arch Angel Michael”, described in Chapter 5 of Sometimes God is a Homeless Man, she states: “And right there sitting on the marble step in front of the fireplace, was a very LARGE Angel. I knew instantaneously that it was Arch Angel Michael. ‘How did you know it was Archangel Michael exactly?’ You might ask. Well, at the time I had no idea how I knew. I had no prior formal knowledge of him. I was brought up with no religion, no church, no knowledge of heaven or heavenly figures, so how I knew exactly who he was, was a huge shock to me. But I knew without a doubt.”

Civetta further states in regard to her meeting Arch Angel Michael: “In this instantaneous download and encoded clairvoyant vision, I somehow knew his height. He was 7 foot 4, although he was seated. He had a bronze chest plate on, with ornate scrolling on it. He was without a doubt, the ultimate warrior of Heaven. His hair was long and golden with red copper tones in it. He was very Nordic looking and actually handsome, if this word can be applied to the angelic realm. He in fact was without a doubt Justice and Power in action and the ABSOLUTE Enemy of Fear as a warrior in service to Jesus.”

I find all this very curious, as in my initial phone interview with Civetta, and recounting the death of my mother some 12 years ago, the author tells me that she saw me mother in Heaven and went on to give or question me with the physical appearance of my mother. Admittedly, I was and still am a bit taken aback by that conversation with the author.

Having written reviews of Vincent Bugliosi’s Divinity of Doubt: The God Question, Shari Brown’s The 7 Commandments and Sam Warren’s The Bible Naked: The Greatest Fraud Ever Told, Kymm Civetta’s book raises a number of noteworthy questions and concerns.

In further regard to the aforementioned reviews of books of a religious nature, it is important to note that when I wrote the review of Shari Brown’s The 7 Commandments, I felt compelled to include a biblical reference from Deuteronomy 4:2, which states: “You shall not add to the word I am commanding you, nor take away from it, that you may keep the commandments of the Lord your God which I command you.” That is the approach that I am taking with my review of Sometimes God is a Homeless Man, as the author cites numerous scripture throughout her book.

Writing this review through the prism of my own Christian faith, and my other aforementioned book reviews, cautions me against the old adage of commenting on Politics and Religion, which comes into focus as the author writes about her being asked to sing the National Anthem at Mar-a-Lago in the presence of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Civetta does mention in her book that she and her husband stay as neutral politically as possible.

Sometimes God is a Homeless Man, as initially mentioned, is thought provoking and food for thought. Whatever one’s position is on faith and religion, this book is bound to resonate with you, if only for the author’s professed position on being a “Clairvoyant” but also a “Christian.”