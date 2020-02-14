MICROCHIP CLINIC FOR PETS: SUNDAY, MARCH 1 IN SANTEE

East County News Service East County News Service

February 14, 2020 (Santee) -- The San Diego Humane Society will host a microchip clinic for pets on Sunday, March 1 in Santee from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for dogs, cats and bunnies. The cost is $15, cash only. (You must be signed up by 12:15 p.m.)

The event will take place at 8917 Carlton Hills Blvd. Santee (near the GTM Store/Mary’s Donuts), hosted by Andy Popka from State Farm. Phone: 619-698-2333

Please bring cats and bunnies in carriers. All dogs must be on a leash.