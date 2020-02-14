MICROCHIP CLINIC FOR PETS: SUNDAY, MARCH 1 IN SANTEE

East County News Service
 
February 14, 2020 (Santee) -- The San Diego Humane Society will host a microchip clinic for pets on Sunday, March 1 in Santee from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for dogs, cats and bunnies.  The cost is $15, cash only.  (You must be signed up by 12:15 p.m.)
 
The event will take place at 8917 Carlton Hills Blvd. Santee (near the GTM Store/Mary’s Donuts), hosted by Andy Popka from State Farm.  Phone: 619-698-2333 

Please bring cats and bunnies in carriers. All dogs must be on a leash. 
 
The Humane Society may choose not to microchip an animal for safety reasons.

