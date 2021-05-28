MIGHTY UNTOUCHABLES OPEN SANTEE SUMMER CONCERTS SERIES JUNE 24

Printer-friendly version
By Miriam Raftery
Photo, left: the Mighty Untouchables
May 28, 2021 (Santee) – If you’re ready for some live music, the Santee Summer Concert season returns after a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19. The 2021 concerts are slated for Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at 550 Park Center Drive, Santee from June 24 through August 12 (except not July 1 and July 8).
The season opens with the Mighty Untouchables on June 24.
Other groups books so far include Back to the Garden and Wingstock night on July 15, The Highwayman Show July 22, Bill Magee Blues Band July 29, Young Guns/Country Night August 5, and Pop Vinyl on August 12.
For details, visit https://www.cityofsanteeca.gov/our-city/santee-summer-concerts.
