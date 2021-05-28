MIGHTY UNTOUCHABLES OPEN SANTEE SUMMER CONCERTS SERIES JUNE 24

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

Photo, left: the Mighty Untouchables

May 28, 2021 (Santee) – If you’re ready for some live music, the Santee Summer Concert season returns after a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19. The 2021 concerts are slated for Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at 550 Park Center Drive, Santee from June 24 through August 12 (except not July 1 and July 8).

The season opens with the Mighty Untouchables on June 24.