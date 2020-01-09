MIGUEL FIRE HALTED AT 20 ACRES

By Miriam Raftery

Photo, left, by Joshua Stotler: U.S. Forest Service Helitac landing

January 9, 2020 (Chula Vista) – The #MiguelFire northeast of Mt. Miguel Road and Proctor Valley Road scorched approximately20 acres on December 7. View video courtesy of Cal Fire’s tactical aircraft: https://twitter.com/i/status/1347287650890371079.

Ground crews from Cal Fire and Chula Vista Fire along with firefighting aircraft including the U.S. Forest Service Helitac responded to the blaze, which was in hard-to-access terrain.

No structures were lost in the fire, which sent up smoke visible across portions of East County.

Photo, right, courtesy of Cal Fire on Twitter