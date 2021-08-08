MIRACLE BABIES NON-PROFIT IS A BEACON OF HOPE IN SAN DIEGO, PLANS “SUPER HERO” RUN AUG. 15

By Daniel Smiechowski

August 8, 2021 (San Diego) -- There is a ray of sunshine in San Diego County offering love and compassion to the families of babies born prematurely and with underlying medical issues. From much needed transportation to emotional support in terms of care packages, craft activities and free lunches, Miracle Babies is a valuable resource in our region.

A summary of their mission statement is as follows: Miracle Babies is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to unite families with their hospitalized newborns. Their tagline is “Together for a better beginning,” reflecting the importance of this family connection in the critical early weeks and months of an infant’s life and its linkage to improved health outcomes.

Understanding the importance of parents being at the hospital with their newborns as much as possible, Miracle Babies provides a needed transportation network. Transportation issues, including the cost of gas, hospital parking fees and medically being unable to drive are significant barriers that many families in San Diego must overcome to be with their babies. By providing transportation services to families, Miracle Babies helps alleviate the stressors of everyday life, allowing mom and dad to get to the hospital, perform kangaroo care (a skin-to-skin practice), and breastfeed more often, practices which are known to result in better health outcomes for the baby.

Founded and based in San Diego, there are also satellite offices in Orange and Los Angeles Counties. Miracle Babies serves many local hospitals including Rady's Childrens, Scripps and Sharp Grossmont Hospital. Evana Shiff is the events coordinator at the local San Diego office. She has worked tirelessly for two years as a devoted employee and said, “It’s such a gratifying experience to work here.”

Madame Shiff also serves as the Super Hero 5k run planner to be held this August 15th at Liberty Station. This major fundraising event attracts hundreds of participants, all for a worthy cause. Most entrants prefer to walk but many choose to run the certified 5k course. Awards are given out to winners in selected age groups.

For more information on services or the 5k run, please call Miracle Babies at 858.633.8540 or visit https://www.miraclebabies.org/.