MISS LAKESIDE PAGEANT QUEENS CROWNED

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

By Shiloh Ireland

January 16, 2023 (Lakeside) -- The muddy rodeo grounds as well as the pouring rain did not put a damper on the excitement of the almost two and a half hour annuaMiss Lakeside Pageant filled with excitement and talented Lakeside contestants, parents and local community leaders.

Congratulations to Miss Lakeside 2023 Macy Johnson, Teen Miss Lakeside Kaydence Magnusen and PreTeen Junior Miss Lakeside Madison Marshall.

 

It was a pleasure to photograph again Miss Lakeside Rodeo (left) Emily Cullens and Miss Junior Lakeside Rodeo (right) Stella Erb, 2023.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon