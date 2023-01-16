MISS LAKESIDE PAGEANT QUEENS CROWNED

By Shiloh Ireland

January 16, 2023 (Lakeside) -- The muddy rodeo grounds as well as the pouring rain did not put a damper on the excitement of the almost two and a half hour annuaMiss Lakeside Pageant filled with excitement and talented Lakeside contestants, parents and local community leaders.

Congratulations to Miss Lakeside 2023 Macy Johnson, Teen Miss Lakeside Kaydence Magnusen and PreTeen Junior Miss Lakeside Madison Marshall.