MISS LAKESIDE WINNERS CROWNED AFTER VIRTUAL PAGEANT

Source: Miss Lakeside Pageant

All photos by Rob Riingen Photography

Photo: 2020 Queens left to right: Priscilla Guidi, Trinity Stewart, and Brylee Cox.

September 13, 2020 (Lakeside) - On March 12, 2020, due to nationwide shutdowns Jill Fleming, the Miss Lakeside Scholarship Pageant Executive Director since 1997, was faced with postponing or cancelling the Miss Lakeside Pageant for the 1st time ever, two days before the actual event was scheduled to take place due to sudden COVID-19 shutdowns. After months of preparation, the program books were printed, new sashes and crowns ready to be placed, families, friends, and community members were excited to see our Lakeside girls take the stage, and our contestants were ready for their time to shine...the 58th Annual Miss Lakeside Scholarship Pageant was 48 hours from taking the stage! After 5 months of waiting, hoping, and praying to be able to reschedule the "normal" pageant.. Director Fleming came to the conclusion that it was time to move forward.

Photo, right: Miss Lakeside 2019 Noelle Day Crowning Miss Lakeside 2020 Trinity Stewart.

For the 1st time in Lakeside history a virtual pageant was to be held. Interviews, Speeches, Lakeside Historical Fact Presentation, and Impromptu Questions were done remotely with the Judges via Zoom the days leading up to crowning. Unfortunately, due to current county restrictions in place because of COVID-19 the big production the community of Lakeside, the contestants, and their loved ones look forward to every year was simply not possible. However, Director Fleming found an opportunity to still give the contestants and their immediate families a small but breathtaking crowning and awards ceremony allowing them to “Shine through the storm”, celebrating their hard work and unveiling the judges choices for the 2020 Awards and Titleholders.

Photo, left: Teen Miss Lakeside 2019 Jordan Bockert crowning Teen Miss Lakeside 2020 Brylee Cox.

Saturday, August 29, 2020 was a beautiful start to what promises to be a wonderful year! Lakeside is welcoming back Trinity Stewart, now as Miss Lakeside 2020! She has a strong background in this program and serving the community of Lakeside. Trinity is now the first ever to have the honor of achieving all three Queen titles. She was the very first PreTeen Jr. Miss Lakeside crowned in 2014, she served as Teen Princess in 2016, then went on to take the Teen Miss Lakeside title in 2017, and has now returned to win one final time being crowned Miss Lakeside 2020. Trinity not only brings experience and knowledge to the title, but enthusiasm and dedication to this community! Her Princesses are Jaina Brzezowski, Sandra Molitor (winner of the Miss Congeniality Award) and Erin Williams (winner of the Riley Gerry Memorial Award). Trinity also won the Top Miss Interview, Miss Photogenic, Spirit Award, and tied with Sandra Molitor for Top Miss Speech.

Photo, right: PreTeen Jr. Miss Lakeside 2019 Zoe Douglas crowning PreTeen Jr. Miss Lakeside 2020 Priscilla Guidi.

Brylee Cox was crowned Teen Miss Lakeside 2020. This was Brylee’s first year competing in the pageant, and she is a dynamo! Brylee was also the recipient of the Top Teen Interview and Top Teen Speech Awards. Her Princesses are Morgan Krueger and Alicia Asebedo (winner of the Teen Photogenic Award) .

Photo, left: Miss Lakeside Trinity Stewart with her princesses left to right: Erin Williams, Jaina Brzezowski, and Sandra Molitor.

Priscilla Guidi has been crowned PreTeen Jr. Miss Lakeside 2020. Priscilla is no stranger to the Miss Lakeside program, as she spent 2019 as a PreTeen Jr. Court Member. Priscilla was also the recipient of the Top PreTeen Speech Award and tied with Annabelle Dolezal for Top PreTeen Interview. Priscilla's Princess is Annabelle Dolezal and her Court members are Darby Powers, Leilah Maxcy, Sophia Estrada (winner of the PreTeen Congeniality Award), and Leilani Ruiz (winner of the PreTeen Photogenic Award).

Photo, right: Teen Miss Lakeside Brylee Cox with her Princesses left to right: Alicia Asebedo and Morgan Krueger

The newly crowned Queens Trinity, Brylee, and Priscilla are already working closely with Director Fleming to seek out and create new opportunities to serve the community and youth of Lakeside. They have every intention of upholding their new motto of “shining through the storm."

Photo, left: PreTeen Jr. Miss Lakeside Priscilla Guidi pictured with her Princess Anabelle Dolezal and Court Members left to right: Sophia Estrada, Leilani Ruiz, Leilah Maxcy, and Darby Powers.