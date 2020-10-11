MISSING DESCANSO MAN, 81, AT RISK: LAST SEEN IN GOLD TOYOTA TRUCK

By Miriam Raftery

October 11, 2020 (Descanso) – The Sheriff asks for public help to find Kenneth Zimmerman, 81, who suffers from Alzheimer’s and did not take his blood pressure medicine before leaving home in Descanso to get a newspaper earlier today. He was last seen at 12:30 p.m. driving toward Highway 79 from Viejas Blvd in Descanso in a gold Toyota Tundra(license CA 8E41946) with a black toolbox in the bed. He frequents businesses in Alpine as well as the El Cajon Home Depot.

He does not have a cell phone with him, according to a bulletin issued by the Pine Valley Sheriff’s station.Zimmerman was last seen wearing a white cowboy hat, dark blue short-sleeve shirt and blue jeans. He has blue eyes and white hair. He is white, 81, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

Call 911 if you see him or have information on his whereabouts and refer to missing person case #20143133. You can also send information to Deputy Eli Curran, Pine Valley station, Eli.Curran@sheriff.org or call (619)938-8412 or (619)938-8400.