MISSING GIRLS, AGE 10, IN EL CAJON

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

Update August 1, 2025  --The missing girls have been found,  per ECPD Watch Command.

July 31, 2025 (El Cajon) --  El Cajon Police Dept. is searching for 2 girls, age 10, on pink razor scooters.

They were last seen in the 500 block of East Camden Ave, El Cajon. A helicopter search has thus far not been able to locate the girls as of this evening.

One girl has long black hair & was last seen wearing a black hoodie, light skirt and black Croc shoes. The other has short black hair and was wearing a blue shirt and jeans. 

Please call 911 if you see them.

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

International Student Exchange