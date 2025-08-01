MISSING GIRLS, AGE 10, IN EL CAJON

Update August 1, 2025 --The missing girls have been found, per ECPD Watch Command.

July 31, 2025 (El Cajon) -- El Cajon Police Dept. is searching for 2 girls, age 10, on pink razor scooters.

They were last seen in the 500 block of East Camden Ave, El Cajon. A helicopter search has thus far not been able to locate the girls as of this evening.

One girl has long black hair & was last seen wearing a black hoodie, light skirt and black Croc shoes. The other has short black hair and was wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

Please call 911 if you see them.