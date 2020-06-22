MISSING LA MESA MAN FOUND IN SANTEE

Update 10 p.m.: La Mesa Police confirms that Al Buki has been found safe in Santee and reunited with his family.

East County News Service

June 22, 2020 (La Mesa) -- La Mesa Police is asking for public help to locate Attila "Al" Buki, who has been missing since last night around 7 p.m., when he left his independent living residence in the 7900 block of Culowee Street. He is on foot and does not have access to a vehicle.

Police report that according to a family member, Buki has cognitive delays, and suffers from dementia caused by multiple strokes that he has suffered in the past.

He frequents the area of the nearby La Mesa Springs shopping center (8011 University Avenue) but otherwise has no other expected local destinations.

He was last seen wearing the same grey long-sleeved polo shirt depicted in the photo, dark grey sweatpants, and Velcro sandals.

Anyone that has information as to the whereabouts of BUKI is asked to contact the La Mesa Police Department at (619) 667-1400