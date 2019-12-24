MISSING MOTORCYCLIST FOUND DEAD IN BORREGO SPRINGS RAVINE

East County News Service

December 24, 2019 (Borrego Springs) – A Borrego Springs man, 66,was reported missing Dec. 22, after borrowing a friend’s motorcycle at 4 p.m. for a 30-minute ride. The rider’s wife and the motorcycle’s owner began a search and then notified the Sheriff’s Department. Information was also posted on Facebook and many residents joined in searching but did not find the rider or the motorcycle.

On Dec. 23, around 8:15 a.m., employees from the Borrego Springs Water District were checking well sites in the area and discovered the rider and motorcycle in a deep ditch about two miles from where he began his ride. The motorcycle was on top of the rider and he was unresponsive.

Emergency personnel were called and responded immediately, but determined that the rider had died of his injuries.

No other parties or vehicles were involved and there was no indication that drugs or alcohol were factors, according to Officer Jeff Christy. The name of the deceased will be released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office after family is notified.