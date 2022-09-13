MISSING PERSON IN SPRING VALLEY

Source: San Diego Sheriff's Department

September 13, 2022 (Spring Valley) - The Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station wants your help in finding a missing person from Spring Valley.

72-year-old Eddie Joe Taylor was reported missing on Friday, August 5. He was last seen on Thursday, August 4 when he left his girlfriend's home in Lemon Grove. As he was driving home to Spring Valley, he called his girlfriend saying he mistakenly continued on SR-125 south towards Mexico and crossed the border into Baja California, Mexico.

A factory installed GPS tracker in Taylor's car last showed him at Primera 13, La Esmeralda, 22117 Tijuana.

Taylor's relatives say he is prediabetic, has high blood pressure and has been confused and forgetful lately.

Taylor has been entered into a missing person database. Law enforcement partners in San Diego County and Baja California were also notified. Detectives are urging those who routinely cross into the border to be on the lookout for Taylor to help find him. Local Spanish TV stations and publications are also encouraged to profile Taylor's story to help generate tips or leads.

Taylor was last seen wearing black jeans and a sweater. He stands 5'5" tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has brown eyes with short hair and a beard.

He was driving a gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra similar to the one shown to the right with California plate number 6XOJ393.

Anyone with information on Taylor or his whereabouts is urged to call the Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. If you're in Tijuana, call 9-1-1 or 0-8-9.