MISSING SANTEE TEEN

Source:  San Diego County Sheriff

January 20, 2023 (Santee) - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department wants the public's help in locating a missing girl in the East County.

16-year-old Veronica Moreno was last seen at her home in Santee on January 6. She ran away after an argument with her parents, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Moreno is Hispanic, stands 5'3" tall and weighs around 115 pounds. She has straight brown hair and brown eyes.  Moreno was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey pants.

If you have seen Moreno or have any information about her whereabouts, call the Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.  You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.


