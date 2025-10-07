Missing Spring Valley teen

East County News Service

October 7, 2025 (Spring Valley) – Public help is sought to local Angel Mauricio Reyes Mejicanos, 15, who vanished after walking his sister to school on September 29. He was reportedly sighted in the Encanto area on October 1. His family is pleading for public help to find him according to the RAD Movement, which helps families of missing children.

Angel is Hispanic with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5 ft. 4 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

If you see him, please call 911 immediately and also notify the RAD movement at (619)904-0840.

A Sheriff’s missing person report has been filed: Case No. 25136904.

The RAD movement’s website is https://www.TheRadMovement.org. You can also scan the QR code on this flyer for more information.