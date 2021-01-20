MISSING SPRING VALLEY WOMAN IN RED SUBARU FORRESTER

Update 8:54 p.m.: Sally Yako has been found and is home safe with her family, Sgt. Hettinger has advised ECM.

Photo: Red Subaru Forrester, similar to vehicle driven by Sally Yako

By Miriam Raftery

January 20, 2021 (Spring Valley) – The Sheriff seeks public help to find Sally Yako, who has dementia and epilepsy. She left her Spring Valley home around 1 p.m. yesterday, driving her red 2008 Subaru Forrester (license 6KFX846). She crossed into Mexico at San Ysidro and was seen returning to the U.S. through the same port of entry at 8:51 p.m. last night, says Sgt. Michael Hettinger.

The Sheriff’s department has not provided a description or photo. If you have any information on Sally Yako or the location of her vehicle, please call the Sheriff’s department at 858-565=5200 or dial 911.