MISSING TEEN, 13, LAST SEEN ON SCOOTER IN VISTA

Source: San Diego County Sheriff

January 27, 2021 (Vista) -- The Vista Sheriff's Station wants your help in locating a missing teenager who ran away from home. Natalie Munoz, 13, was last seen just after 2:00 p.m January 26th in the 1900 block of Yettford Road in Vista. Her family told deputies she ran away from home after she got into an argument with her father. Munoz does not have a history of running away and did not take a cell phone with her. It is not known where she may be headed.

Munoz is Hispanic, stands 5' tall and weighs 120 pounds with brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, light colored pants and a black backpack with white flowers on it. She has a self-propelled scooter with her.

If you have seen Munoz or have information on her whereabouts, call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.