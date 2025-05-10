MISSING TEEN: DAVID GUTIERREZ LAST SEEN NEAR GROSSMONT HIGH SCHOOL

East County News Service

May 10, 2025 (El Cajon)-- The family of David Gutierrez, 17, is asking for help to find him. A student at Grossmont High School, he was last seen at the school yesterday. He is 5 ft. 10 inches tall, white, and weighs about 150 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. “He has a cursive `L’ shaved into his hair behind his right ear,” Felicia Gutierrez posted on social media.

He may have taken a bus or trolley, and could be in La Mesa, Lemon Grove, El Cajon, downtown San Diego or a shopping mall if he left voluntarily.

A report has been filed with El Cajon Police (report #25015121) and the family has given permission for the Grossmont Union High School District to send a community alert.

In addition, the RAD movement, a group that helps locate missing young people, has created a missing personposter on Gutierrez.

If you see him, or know where he is, please call 911.