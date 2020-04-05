MISSING WOMAN WITH DEMENTIA,86, LAST SEEN IN MIRAMAR, TRYING TO GET TO PALM SPRINGS

By Miriam Raftery

April 5, 2020 (San Diego) – The Sheriff seeks public help to find Barbara “Betty” Welt, 86, reported missing yesterday by her daughter. She has dementia and speaks with a German accent. She was last seen yesterday getting off a bus in Miramar in a blue sweatshirt, maroon pants, black shoes and carrying a black purse. She was asking for directions to Palm Springs and may be trying to get a ride to her former home there.

After going missing from her daughter’s home in Rancho Santa Fe, she got a ride to the Escondido Transit station before taking the bus to Miramar yesterday morning. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weights about 150 pounds, has hazel eyes and white hair.

If you see Welt or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200. Refer to San Diego Sheriff’s Missing Person Case #20115983

If you have any information, please forward to Detective Andrew Brumfield, North Coastal Station, Phone: (760) 966-3523 Andrew.Brumfield@sdsheriff.org.

View or print missing person poster for Barbara "Betty Welt: file:///C:/Users/Owner/Downloads/PressRelease%20(83).pdf