Missing woman last seen July 5 in San Diego; vehicle and trailer found in Potrero

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Ganna Kovrizhynkh, aka Angel Volnaya

September 16, 2025 (Potrero) -- The San Diego County Sheriff's Office wants the public's help in finding a missing person. Ganna Kovrizhynkh, 38, was reported missing to the Sheriff's Office by a friend on July 12. Family members say they last heard from Kovrizhynkh on July 5 while she drove through San Diego County as part of a cross-country trip. Her vehicle and trailer were later found unattended in Potrero.

Kovrizhynkh's current whereabouts and status are unknown. Sheriff's Detectives say it is possible she may have crossed the U.S./Mexico border into the Tecate area of Baja California, Mexico.

Kovrizhynkh stands 5'5" tall and weighs 100 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She may be wearing a wig. She has several tattoos on her arms. She may be using the name "Angel Volnaya,” according to Sergeant Jacob Klepach.

If you have seen Kovrizhynkh or have any information about where she may be, call the San Diego County Sheriff's Office at (858) 868-3200. You can also call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.