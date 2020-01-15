MISSION TRAILS ANNOUNCES WORKSHOPS ON BIRD IDENTIFICATION AND MOUNTAIN LIONS

East County News Service East County News Service

January 15, 2020 (San Diego)—Mission Trails Regional Park announces a series of bird identification workshops on Saturdays, Feb. 1, 8, 15, and 22 from 1-3 p.m. at a cost of $15 per session.

In addition, on Thursday Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. a program on “Mystery cat: Southern Caifornia’s elusive mountain lion” will be presented in the visitors’ center at a $10 cost.

Bird identification: The bird identification workshops will be led by Millie Basden and include a guided in-field walk the following morning. Learn to identify 50 common birds found in Mission Trails Regional Park as year-round residents or winter visitors.

Presented by Millie Basden, these four February workshops will include classroom and in-field experiences. Classes will be held from 1-3 p.m. at the MTRP Visitor Center with an in-field walk the next morning from 8-11 a.m.. $15 per session. Only 15 attendees per class.

Week 1: Birds Found on the Water. Saturday, February 1, 1-3 p.m. classroom discussion and Sunday, February 2, 8-11 a.m. at Lake Murray.

Week 2: Birds Found near Water. Saturday, February 8, 1-3 p.m. classroom discussion and Sunday, February 9, 8-11 a.m. at Lake Murray.

Week 3: Birds of Open Country and Riparian/Wooded Areas. Saturday, February 15, 1-3 p.m. classroom discussion and Sunday, February 16, 8-11 a.m. starting at Bushy Hill parking lot.

Week 4: Birds of Chaparral and Riparian Areas. Saturday, February 22, 1-3 p.m. classroom discussion and Sunday, February 23, 8-11 a.m.starting at Jackson Drive parking lot.

Millie Basden is a volunteer Trail Guide at Mission Trails Regional Park and a Certified California Naturalist with over 40 years’ experience birding. She has birded in 20 foreign countries and all but a few of the states in the U.S. She is co-leader of the monthly bird walks in MTRP.

Mystery Cat:

At this special presentation, Don Endicott will provide an introduction to the natural history of Southern California's seldom seen apex predator. Through a multi-media presentation, Endicott will share the incredible attributes and signature behaviors of our big cats, show how relationships between Mountain Lions and people have changed over time, outline their key contributions to a healthy wilderness environment, and address the challenges and threats facing Mountain Lions.

Mountain lions have recently been seen in the park and this presentation will include information on what to do if you encounter a mountain lion on a trail.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a book signing of Don Endicott’s book 50 Best Short Hikes: San Diego, with the presentation beginning at 7PM. Books will be available for purchase.

An avid hiker and climber, Don Endicott is a National Association of Interpretation Certified Interpretive Guide and MTRP Trail Guide. Don has enjoyed over 50 years exploring and photographing wildlife and wilderness settings.

Photo: Trail Cam image of a Mountain Lion taken along the San Diego River.