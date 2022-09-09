MOBILE FARMER’S MARKET ROLLS OUT IN LEMON GROVE STARTING SEPT. 29

September 9, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- A Mobile Farmer's Market is coming to Lemon Grove. Thrive Lemon Grove is partnering with Project New Village to bring fresh, locally farm-raised produce to the community .

The first Mobile Farmer's Truck/Lemon Grove Farmer's Market will be Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at VFW Post 2082, 2885 Lemon Grove Avenue in Lemon Grove.

The non-profit Project New Village runs a community garden and teaches neighbors how to grow food in their own backyards. It currently operates mobile farmer’s markets in several southeast San Diego County communities.