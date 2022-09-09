MOBILE FARMER’S MARKET ROLLS OUT IN LEMON GROVE STARTING SEPT. 29

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

September 9, 2022 (Lemon Grove) --  A Mobile Farmer's Market is coming to Lemon Grove.  Thrive Lemon Grove is partnering with Project New Village to bring fresh, locally farm-raised produce to the community.

The first Mobile Farmer's Truck/Lemon Grove Farmer's Market will be Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at VFW Post 2082, 2885 Lemon Grove Avenue in Lemon Grove.

The non-profit Project New Village runs a community garden and teaches neighbors how to grow food in their own backyards. It currently operates mobile farmer’s markets in several southeast San Diego County communities.

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon