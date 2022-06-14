MODERN ART EXHIBITION JUNE 14 HELPS RAISE FUNDS FOR FAMILIES IN UKRAINE SUFFERING FROM THE RUSSIAN INVASION.

East Count News Service

Image: Mariupol, 22 000 civilians are dead, by Daniil Movchan

June 14, 2022 (San Diego) – Today, San Diego hosts a unique exhibition of Ukrainian artists called “Ukrainian Voice. Your choice!" There are 58 artists from Kyiv, Kharkov, Lvov, Odessa, Mariupol, Bucha, Irpin, Militopol and other Ukrainian cities showcasing their work, telling their war stories through contemporary art. Each artist is considered a voice of Ukraine to be heard. What is also remarkable is that most of the authors still remain in Ukraine, fighting for the freedom of their homeland.

The art exhibit, “Ukrainian Voice. Your choice!” – which also features video and audio installations – will be held at the “Bread & Salt” gallery in Logan Heights. It illustrates the war from the beginning of the invasion to the present day, telling stories of bravery, sadness, desolation and hope captured in real time as the conflict rages on. The show is free to the public. All funds raised from purchases of artwork and donations will be sent directly to Ukrainian families in need.

The exhibition was organized by Evgenia and Samson Brodsky, a Ukrainian refugee family. Evgenia, Samson and their small children were forced from their homeland, and after coming to the U.S., they set up a unique charity project connecting Ukrainian families suffering most from the war to people in other countries who want to provide direct financial help to specific families. All the Ukrainian families are verified by Ukrainian authorities, and have suffered from hardships such as losing their house, injuries, or the loss of a breadwinner. Currently, 20 Ukrainian families in need are shortlisted and awaiting humanitarian aid.

“We were so lucky to find kindness and support for our family in the USA. San Diego residents are full of compassion, humanity and empathy. They want to provide direct help and witness changes. Our project is aimed to bridge those who want to help and those who need the help. We want to thank San Diego residents for their kindness, hospitality and desire to help those in need,” says Samson Brodsky.

Venue: Bread and Salt, 1955 Julian Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113. https://instagram.com/breadandsalt_sandiego

Timing: Exhibit Opening June 14th 4-8 PM, show runs daily 2-8 PM June 15 - 17th

For more information visit our web site: https://ukrainianspiritsandiego.com

You can follow us on Instagram https://instagram.com/ukrainianspirit and FaceBook: https://fb.me/e/2rJyqp7i1

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Samson and Eugenia Brodsky

Eugenia and Samson Brodsky lived in Kyiv before the war, working in the field of advertising and cinema. Samson was a creative producer, shooting photo and video for advertisements, music videos, and short films. Eugenia worked as a director of commercials and music videos, short videos, as an editing director, and as a photographer. They have two children, one that is 2 years old and the other 7 years old.

ABOUT SOME OF THE ARTISTS

Danylo Movchan

Famous Lviv artist Daniil Movchan has been painting icons for over 20 years. Ever since the full-scale invasion began, he has been creating impressive war-themed watercolors. Here is his story. “I have been working in the genre of contemporary sacred art for a long time. But after February 24, I stopped painting icons. At first, I tried to complete the image, which I had started even before full-scale hostilities, but it was impossible: I did not find any peace or rest in myself. The war turned everything upside down - I could not continue to do what I was used to. I had to let it in and express reality on paper. Explosions across the country and the killing of innocent people required my response to be manifested through artistic tools. These watercolors (there are already 54 of them) are a way to comprehend the war and somehow find yourself in a new reality. Artistic compositions of individual ideas appear later, after what they have seen, lived.”

“Art, especially during the war, helps to experience, rethink important events, even to some extent convey the truth to the world. I can even see from my friends and acquaintances from abroad: what I do is necessary, because thanks to my watercolors they also get information about what is happening in Ukraine.”

Oleksiy Revika

“Each work of art illustrates the horrors committed by the Russian military under the leadership of the Russian authorities in the cities of Ukraine. By simple graphic means, I am trying to convey to the civilized world about the aggressive intentions of Russia. This is my personal struggle and the way to victory.”

Sophia Suliy

Lviv illustrator Sofia Sulii helps our defenders in their fight, showing Russians the real situation in Ukraine through her illustrations.

Sergiy Maidukov

Illustrator Sergei Maidukov works for The New Yorker, The Guardian, The Wall Street Journal, Google and the Royal Academy of Dance in London. “The first day of war I woke up and my first thoughts were about the inevitability of war. We had been gripped by anxiety. After the war started some of us has joint the Territorial defense forces.”