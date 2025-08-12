MOMENTUM TUTORING HOSTS YOUTH BUSINESS FAIR AT SANTEE LAKES AUG. 16

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

August 12, 2025 (Santee) - Momentum Tutoring (www.momentumtutoring.org) invites the community to the Santee Youth Business Fair at Santee Lakes, a dynamic one-day marketplace where young entrepreneurs will showcase their creativity, hustle, and heart. The event takes place on Saturday, August 16, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Lake #2, Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve.

Event Highlights:

  • 70 youth entrepreneurs representing 55 youth-run businesses
  • Products include: local honey, crochet stuffies, jewelry, tie-dye, soaps, coasters, handmade bags, wooden swords, tasty treats, knickknacks—and of course, lemonade!
  • Real experience. Real learning. Real progress in growing financially savvy, community-oriented youth.

Pre-Fair Venue Walkthrough – Friday, August 15, 4:00–5:00 p.m. 

Members of the Momentum Tutoring Youth Biz Club will walk the venue to receive last-minute mentoring, visualize booth layouts, network with peers, and get inspired for the big day.

Community Support:

  • Venue sponsored by Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve
  • One-day business licenses provided by the City of Santee, signed by Mayor John Minto
  • Civic engagement certificates by Supervisor Joel Anderson, as part of a Community Enhancement Program grant awarded to Momentum Tutoring

Sponsors Include:

  • Acton School of Business
  • The Santee Chamber of Commerce Foundation for Good
  • Kiwanis Santee
  • Thrivent: AJ Tota, Financial Advisor
  • Wedekin Law – Estate Planning for Parents

This event is part of the national Acton Children’s Business Fair initiative, inspiring youth ages 5–22 to develop a brand, create a product or service, and open for business in a real-world setting.

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons