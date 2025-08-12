MOMENTUM TUTORING HOSTS YOUTH BUSINESS FAIR AT SANTEE LAKES AUG. 16

East County News Service
August 12, 2025 (Santee) - Momentum Tutoring (www.momentumtutoring.org) invites the community to the Santee Youth Business Fair at Santee Lakes, a dynamic one-day marketplace where young entrepreneurs will showcase their creativity, hustle, and heart. The event takes place on Saturday, August 16, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Lake #2, Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve.
Event Highlights:
- 70 youth entrepreneurs representing 55 youth-run businesses
- Products include: local honey, crochet stuffies, jewelry, tie-dye, soaps, coasters, handmade bags, wooden swords, tasty treats, knickknacks—and of course, lemonade!
- Real experience. Real learning. Real progress in growing financially savvy, community-oriented youth.
Pre-Fair Venue Walkthrough – Friday, August 15, 4:00–5:00 p.m.
Members of the Momentum Tutoring Youth Biz Club will walk the venue to receive last-minute mentoring, visualize booth layouts, network with peers, and get inspired for the big day.
Community Support:
- Venue sponsored by Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve
- One-day business licenses provided by the City of Santee, signed by Mayor John Minto
- Civic engagement certificates by Supervisor Joel Anderson, as part of a Community Enhancement Program grant awarded to Momentum Tutoring
Sponsors Include:
- Acton School of Business
- The Santee Chamber of Commerce Foundation for Good
- Kiwanis Santee
- Thrivent: AJ Tota, Financial Advisor
- Wedekin Law – Estate Planning for Parents
This event is part of the national Acton Children’s Business Fair initiative, inspiring youth ages 5–22 to develop a brand, create a product or service, and open for business in a real-world setting.
