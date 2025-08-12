MOMENTUM TUTORING HOSTS YOUTH BUSINESS FAIR AT SANTEE LAKES AUG. 16

East County News Service

August 12, 2025 (Santee) - Momentum Tutoring (www.momentumtutoring.org) invites the community to the Santee Youth Business Fair at Santee Lakes, a dynamic one-day marketplace where young entrepreneurs will showcase their creativity, hustle, and heart. The event takes place on Saturday, August 16, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Lake #2, Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve.

Event Highlights:

70 youth entrepreneurs representing 55 youth-run businesses

Products include: local honey, crochet stuffies, jewelry, tie-dye, soaps, coasters, handmade bags, wooden swords, tasty treats, knickknacks—and of course, lemonade!

Real experience. Real learning. Real progress in growing financially savvy, community-oriented youth.

Pre-Fair Venue Walkthrough – Friday, August 15, 4:00–5:00 p.m.

Members of the Momentum Tutoring Youth Biz Club will walk the venue to receive last-minute mentoring, visualize booth layouts, network with peers, and get inspired for the big day.

Community Support:

Venue sponsored by Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve

One-day business licenses provided by the City of Santee, signed by Mayor John Minto

Civic engagement certificates by Supervisor Joel Anderson, as part of a Community Enhancement Program grant awarded to Momentum Tutoring

Sponsors Include:

Acton School of Business

The Santee Chamber of Commerce Foundation for Good

Kiwanis Santee

Thrivent: AJ Tota, Financial Advisor

Wedekin Law – Estate Planning for Parents