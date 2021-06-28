MONSOONAL THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY, ALONG WITH FLASH FLOODS, DAMAGING WINDS AND HIGH HEAT

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

Photo via the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

June 28, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – Monsoonal moisture may bring thunderstorms over San Diego’s mountains and deserts Tuesday through Thursday, with flash flooding, lightning strikes and damaging winds possible particularly in the afternoons and evenings.

High heat risk continues, along with an elevated fire threat. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s for most areas east of I-15 and in the 80s for inland valleys, 92 to 105 degrees in the mountains, reaching up to 116 degrees in San Diego County desert areas, according to meteorologist Elizabeth Schenk.

High humidity will make conditions feel muggy, as in the tropics. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity; a heat-related death occurred last weekend on a trail in Anza-Borrego during excessive temperatures.

Dry conditions are expected to return to the region Friday through the Fourth of July weekend.