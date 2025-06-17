MONTE FIRE SCORCHES 350 ACRES, 2 FIREFIGHTERS HOSPITALIZED

Story and photos by: Josh Stotler

View video

June 17, 2025 (Lakeside) – Cal Fire has ordered several firefighting aircraft to be ready to fly at 8:00 a.m. and return to the Monte Fire in Lakeside’s El Monte Valley, where evacuation orders and warnings remain. View Genasys Evacuation Map and San Diego Emergency Information,

As of this evening, this fire has been mapped at 350 acres and is 10 percent contained. El Monte Road is still closed except for verified residents, but other roadways have reopened.

The fire was reported at 2:24 p.m. off El Monte Road. The fast-moving blaze kicked up smoke visible from most places in East County, triggering a full wildland response to be dispatched. The fire quickly grew to 30 acres in minutes and more resources were ordered, including fixed and rotor wing firefighting aircraft.

Crews had a hard time accessing the fire due to steep cliffs and rocky, nearly inaccessible terrain. With crews on the ground only able to fight a small amount of the fire, the bulk of the work was shouldered by the numerous aircraft assigned to the blaze.

The terrain wasn’t the only obstacle. Crews (and this reporter) encountered rattlesnakes. Two firefighters were treated on the scene for heat related illnesses with no need to be transported to the hospital.

As the sun began to set, the retardant lines were holding and what little flame that could be seen was making its way up El Capitan mountain.

As of this evening, no structures are threatened and no loss to lives or property have been reported.

The cause of this fire is not known at this time and is still under investigation by CalFire.

Sign up to receive free East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts via email at the top right side of our homepage. You can also follow EastCountyAlert at X.com.