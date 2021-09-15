MORE AMERICANS FREED FROM AFGHANISTAN, ISSA’S OFFICE CONFIRMS

San Diego couple, both in their 80s, repeatedly blocked by the Taliban

East County News Service

September 15, 2021 (San Diego) - Congressman Darrell Issa (R-San Diego) announced today that his office has facilitated the release of two more American citizens from Afghanistan. The Congressman’s constituents, a couple in their 80s, are on their way home and have officially left Kabul.

“This is a cause for celebration and the result of almost countless hours of work under very difficult conditions,” said Congressman Issa. “Our team simply would not give up, and today it paid off and we got them home.”

The names of the couple are being withheld at the request of their family, due to the continuing danger of reprisals faced by Afghan relatives of Americans who escape the country.

The couple tried repeatedly over multiple weeks to get through Taliban checkpoints but were harassed and intimidated, blocking their efforts to board a plane home,” a press release from Issa’s office states. “After the couple’s granddaughter, Zuhal (last name also withheld for security reasons), contacted the Issa district office, the team swiftly began its communications and logistical coordination that ultimately guided the couple out of Afghanistan.”

She said today, “I want to thank Congressman Issa and his staff both in Washington and California for everything they did to help my grandparents come home. We are all so grateful.”



To date, Congressman Issa’s staff say his office has helped rescue 33 members of his community from Afghanistan, including six El Cajon-area families including Cajon Valley School District students, other Americans and SIV visa holders.

“While we have made extraordinary progress, but we’re not stopping until everyone comes home,” said Congressman Issa.