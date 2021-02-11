MORE EL CAJON SCHOOLCHILDREN FREED FROM AFGHANISTAN, ISSA ANNOUNCES

“After months of teamwork, a brave family is finally coming home.” – Rep. Darrell Issa

Nov. 2, 2021 (El Cajon) -- Today, Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50) announced that a seventh family and schoolchildren from the El Cajon school district has escaped Afghanistan and will be returning to their home in California.

“For months, my staff and I have joined an unprecedented community wide effort to bring this family and these kids home. Today, we can say that they are for certain on their way back to us,” said Issa. “There are so many people to thank for making this possible.”

"The father of the family – which still must remain anonymous due to the danger to other relatives in Afghanistan -- was home in San Diego County when Kabul fell. The mother and their four children were forced into hiding and moved from several safehouses as they eluded the Taliban for several months.

“I’m so very thankful to Congressman Issa and his staff who did so much to help bring my family home. We cannot wait to all be together again,” said the family’s father, according to Issa’s press release.



Rep. Issa was first contacted by David Miyashiro, the Superintendent of the Cajon Valley Union School District in August, and informed several families that included schoolchildren, were unable to escape Afghanistan.



“From the day David first called me, our lives were changed, and we embarked on a daily mission to rescue these families,” said Congressman Issa. “David and the team he brought together has led from the start and tirelessly worked to bring everyone home.”



“We are very appreciative of Congressman Issa and his staff for their support throughout this process,” said Superintendent Miyashiro.



“Even as we know these missing schoolchildren are coming home, we are reminded that there are so many more – perhaps several hundred more – from California that are still trapped in Afghanistan,” said Congressman Issa. “Our work is not yet close to complete.”



Darrell Issa is the Representative of California’s 50th Congressional District. The District encompasses the central and northeastern parts of San Diego County and a portion of Riverside County, including the communities of Fallbrook, San Marcos, Valley Center, Ramona, Escondido, Santee, Lakeside, El Cajon, Temecula, and the mountain and desert areas of the San Diego-Imperial County