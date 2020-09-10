MORE EVACUATION ORDERS LIFTED, EL CAPITAN HIGH EVACUATION LOCATION CLOSED

Source: County Office of Emergency Services

Photo by Debra Hornsby

September 10, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) -- The Valley Fire is now 35% contained and remains at 17,665 acres.

Some evacuation orders were reduced to warnings in the Carveacre Road area, Lyons Valley Road east to Barrett Lake Road, Japatul Valley and Hidden Glen areas. Pine Valley, Descanso, Alpine, Viejas, Dulzura, Potrero, Barrett Junction also remain under Evacuation Warning. Residents who return home must show proof of residency for entry into the affected areas.

An Evacuation Warning is issued when the threat of fire activity is possible and your home is in the affected area.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for Lyons Valley Road east of Barrett Lake Road, Forest Park Road and Rudnick Drive east of Forest Park Road. The Cleveland National Forest also remains under the Emergency Forest Closure Order.

Be aware that there may be traffic flow congestion due to fire crews and utility works still working in the area.

The Temporary Evacuation Point at El Capitan High School at 10410 Ashwood St. in Lakeside has been closed.

People who remain under an evacuation from their homes and who require emergency assistance can still go to Steele Canyon High School at 12440 Campo Road in Spring Valley.

While evacuation orders are being lifted, allowing residents to return home, some may feel safer staying in emergency lodging provided by the American Red Cross.

For the latest emergency updates in English and Spanish, visit sdcountyemergency.com and download the SD Emergency app. Residents who live in the areas affected by the Valley Fire can call 2-1-1 for non-emergency fire information such as evacuation orders, shelters and road closures.