MORE PUBLIC LANDS CLOSE DUE TO FIRE DANGER

Source: Calif. Dept. of Fish and Wildlife

September 1, 2021 (Sacramento) -- The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has closed 33 properties that lie within or immediately adjacent to U.S. Forest Service (USFS) boundaries due to extreme fire conditions. Effective immediately, these properties are closed to the public through Friday, Sept. 17.

All closures are CDFW wildlife areas or ecological reserves, and they cover many parts of the state. They were closed following the USFS announcement of the temporary closure of all national forests in California.

Fire danger is extreme in California currently. Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts are strongly encouraged to check for closures before leaving on any recreational trip. The following links show up-to-date closures:

CDFW acknowledges that hunting opportunities will be impacted and is working with the Fish and Game Commission to consider regulations that would allow for return of certain tags and preference points similar to 2020.