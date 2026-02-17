More storms on the way, free sandbags available

By Gig Conaughton, County of San Diego Communications Office
February 17, 2026 (San Diego) - With more and potentially heavy rains still forecasted this week, the County and CAL FIRE are providing free bags and/or sand at numerous fire stations for people who live in the unincorporated areas.
Rain can cause flooding and erosion, particularly in areas that are not covered by plants, landscaping, grass and trees. Rain runoff can sweep topsoil, mud, plant material and debris off land and downstream where it can damage homes, clog culverts and storm drains, and flood and damage roadways. Properly placed sandbags can help protect your home from flooding and destructive runoff.
Sand and bags, or bags alone, will be available for unincorporated residents at the fire stations located below.
People should call ahead to double-check availability and remember to bring a shovel to fill the bags. Some stations may have a limited supply.
Sand and Bags
- Bonita: Sunnyside Fire Station #38 (Map)
4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902
P: 619-479-2346
- Boulevard: Boulevard Fire Station #47 (Map)
40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905
P: 619-390-2020
- Dulzura: Dulzura Fire Station #30 (Map)
17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917
P: 619-468-3391
- De Luz: De Luz Fire Station #16 (Map)
39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028
P: 760-728-2422
- Fallbrook: Pala Mesa Fire Station #4 (Map)
4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028
P: 760-723-2024
- Julian: Cuyamaca Fire Station #56 (Map)
3407 Highway 79, Julian, CA 92036
P: 760-765-2885
- Julian: Julian – Fire Station #50 (Map)
1587 Highway 78, Julian, CA 92036
P: 760-765-0511
- Julian: Shelter Valley Fire Station #62 (Map)
7260 Great Southern Overland, Julian, CA 92036
P: 760-765-0155
- Lakeside: Lakeside River Park Conservancy (Map)
12108 Industry Road, Lakeside 92040
P: 619-443-4770 Mon – Fri 7- 4:30, Sat. and Sun. (During major storms Sat and Sun 9-2. Bring your own shovel; 10 per household)
- Potrero: Potrero Fire Station #31 (Map)
25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963
P: 619-478-5544
- Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #82 (Map)
3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065
P: 760-788-2269 P: 760-789-0107
- Spring Valley: Spring Valley Library (Map)
836 Kempton St., Spring Valley CA 91977
P: 619-463-1796
- Valley Center: Valley Center Fire Station #2 (Map)
28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082
P: 760-751-7605
- Warner Springs: Sunshine Summit Fire Station #59 (Map)
35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086
P: 760-782-9113
Bags Only
- Alpine: Alpine Fire Station #17 (Map)
1364 Tavern Road, Alpine, CA 91901
P: 619-445-2635
- Borrego Springs: Borrego Springs Fire Station #60 (Map)
2324 Stirrup Road, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
P: 760-767-5436
- Borrego Springs: Borrego Springs – Ocotillo Wells Fire Station #61(Map) 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004 P: 760-767-7430
- Campo: Campo Fire Station #40 (Map) 31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5516
- Campo: Campo – Lake Morena Fire Station #42 (Map)
29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906
P: 619-478-5960
- Escondido: Deer Springs Fire Station #11 (Map)
8709 Circle R Dr, Escondido, CA 92026
P: 760-751-0820
- Escondido: Deer Springs Fire Station #13 (Map)
10308 Meadow Glen Way E, Escondido, CA 92026
P: 760-751-0820
- Descanso: Descanso Fire Station #45 (Map)
24592 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916
P: 619-445-7508
- El Cajon: El Cajon – Harbison Canyon Fire Station #24 (Map)
551 Harbison Canyon Road, El Cajon, CA 92019
P: 619-445-5001
- El Cajon: El Cajon – Flinn Springs Fire Station #21 (Map)
9711 Flinn Springs Road, El Cajon, CA 92021
P: 619-443-7121
- Escondido: Escondido – Miller Fire Station #15 (Map)
9127 W. Lilac Road, Escondido, CA 92025
P: 760-728-8532
- Jacumba: Jacumba Fire Station #43 (Map)
1255 Jacumba Street, Jacumba, CA 91934
P: 619-766-4535
- Jamul: Jamul – Deerhorn Fire Station #37 (Map)
2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935
P: 619-468-3030
- Jamul: Jamul Fire Station #36 (Map)
14024 Peaceful Valley Ranch Rd, Jamul, CA 91935
P: 619-669-6580
- Jamul: Lyons Valley – Fire Station #32 (Map)
17759 Skyline Truck Trail, Jamul, CA 91935
P: 619-468-3435
- Mount Laguna: Mount Laguna Fire Station #49 (Map)
33947 Mount Laguna Drive, Mt. Laguna, CA 91948
P: 619-473-8281
- Pine Valley: Pine Valley Fire Station #44 (Map)
28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962
P: 619-578-6621
- Ranchita: Ranchita Fire Station #58 (Map)
37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066
P: 760-782-3467 *(Not staffed 24/7)
- San Pasqual: San Pasqual Fire Station #84 (Map)
17701 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92025
P: 858-573-1322
- Warner Springs: Warner Springs Fire Station #52 (Map)
31049 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086
P: 760-782-3560
Residents are encouraged to visit AlertSanDiego.org for information about what they should do in case of an emergency.
People can also check out this how-to video, “You’ve Got Your Sandbags, Now What?” that explains how to properly fill and use sandbags to protect your property.
