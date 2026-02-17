More storms on the way, free sandbags available

By Gig Conaughton, County of San Diego Communications Office

February 17, 2026 (San Diego) - With more and potentially heavy rains still forecasted this week, the County and CAL FIRE are providing free bags and/or sand at numerous fire stations for people who live in the unincorporated areas.

Rain can cause flooding and erosion, particularly in areas that are not covered by plants, landscaping, grass and trees. Rain runoff can sweep topsoil, mud, plant material and debris off land and downstream where it can damage homes, clog culverts and storm drains, and flood and damage roadways. Properly placed sandbags can help protect your home from flooding and destructive runoff.

Sand and bags, or bags alone, will be available for unincorporated residents at the fire stations located below.

People should call ahead to double-check availability and remember to bring a shovel to fill the bags. Some stations may have a limited supply.

Sand and Bags

Bonita: Sunnyside Fire Station #38 (Map)







P: 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902P: 619-479-2346

Boulevard: Boulevard Fire Station #47 (Map)







P: 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905P: 619-390-2020

Dulzura: Dulzura Fire Station #30 (Map)







P: 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917P: 619-468-3391

De Luz: De Luz Fire Station #16 (Map)







P: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028P: 760-728-2422

Fallbrook: Pala Mesa Fire Station #4 (Map)







P: 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028P: 760-723-2024

Julian: Cuyamaca Fire Station #56 (Map)







P: 3407 Highway 79, Julian, CA 92036P: 760-765-2885

Julian: Julian – Fire Station #50 (Map)







P: 1587 Highway 78, Julian, CA 92036P: 760-765-0511

Julian: Shelter Valley Fire Station #62 (Map)







P: 7260 Great Southern Overland, Julian, CA 92036P: 760-765-0155

Lakeside: Lakeside River Park Conservancy (Map)







P: 12108 Industry Road, Lakeside 92040P: 619-443-4770 Mon – Fri 7- 4:30, Sat. and Sun. (During major storms Sat and Sun 9-2. Bring your own shovel; 10 per household)

Potrero: Potrero Fire Station #31 (Map)







P: 25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963P: 619-478-5544

Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #82 (Map)







P: 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065P: 760-788-2269 P: 760-789-0107

Spring Valley: Spring Valley Library Map )



836 Kempton St., Spring Valley CA 91977



P: 836 Kempton St., Spring Valley CA 91977P: 619-463-1796

Valley Center: Valley Center Fire Station #2 (Map)







P: 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082P: 760-751-7605

Warner Springs: Sunshine Summit Fire Station #59 (Map)







P: 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086P: 760-782-9113

Bags Only

Alpine: Alpine Fire Station #17 (Map)







P: 1364 Tavern Road, Alpine, CA 91901P: 619-445-2635

Borrego Springs: Borrego Springs Fire Station #60 (Map)







P: 2324 Stirrup Road, Borrego Springs, CA 92004P: 760-767-5436

Borrego Springs: Borrego Springs – Ocotillo Wells Fire Station #61 Map ) 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004 P: 760-767-7430

Campo: Campo Fire Station #40 ( Map P: 619-478-5516 ) 31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906

Campo: Campo – Lake Morena Fire Station #42 ( Map )



29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906



P: 29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906P: 619-478-5960

Escondido: Deer Springs Fire Station #11 Map )



8709 Circle R Dr, Escondido, CA 92026



P: 8709 Circle R Dr, Escondido, CA 92026P: 760-751-0820

Escondido: Deer Springs Fire Station #13 Map )



10308 Meadow Glen Way E, Escondido, CA 92026



P: 10308 Meadow Glen Way E, Escondido, CA 92026P: 760-751-0820

Descanso: Descanso Fire Station #45 Map )



24592 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916



P: 24592 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916P: 619-445-7508

El Cajon: El Cajon – Harbison Canyon Fire Station #24 Map )



551 Harbison Canyon Road, El Cajon, CA 92019



P: 551 Harbison Canyon Road, El Cajon, CA 92019P: 619-445-5001

El Cajon: El Cajon – Flinn Springs Fire Station #21 ( Map )



9711 Flinn Springs Road, El Cajon, CA 92021



P: 9711 Flinn Springs Road, El Cajon, CA 92021P: 619-443-7121

Escondido: Escondido – Miller Fire Station #15 Map )



9127 W. Lilac Road, Escondido, CA 92025



P: 9127 W. Lilac Road, Escondido, CA 92025P: 760-728-8532

Jacumba: Jacumba Fire Station #43 Map )



1255 Jacumba Street, Jacumba, CA 91934



P: 1255 Jacumba Street, Jacumba, CA 91934P: 619-766-4535

Jamul: Jamul – Deerhorn Fire Station #37 Map )



2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935



P: 2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935P: 619-468-3030

Jamul: Jamul Fire Station #36 Map )



14024 Peaceful Valley Ranch Rd, Jamul, CA 91935



P: 14024 Peaceful Valley Ranch Rd, Jamul, CA 91935P: 619-669-6580

Jamul: Lyons Valley – Fire Station #32 ( Map )



17759 Skyline Truck Trail, Jamul, CA 91935



P: 17759 Skyline Truck Trail, Jamul, CA 91935P: 619-468-3435

Mount Laguna: Mount Laguna Fire Station #49 ( Map )



33947 Mount Laguna Drive, Mt. Laguna, CA 91948



P: 33947 Mount Laguna Drive, Mt. Laguna, CA 91948P: 619-473-8281

Pine Valley: Pine Valley Fire Station #44 ( Map )



28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962



P: 28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962P: 619-578-6621

Ranchita: Ranchita Fire Station #58 Map )



37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066



P: 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066P: 760-782-3467 *(Not staffed 24/7)

San Pasqual: San Pasqual Fire Station #84 ( Map )



17701 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92025



P: 17701 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92025P: 858-573-1322

Warner Springs: Warner Springs Fire Station #52 Map )



31049 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086



P: 31049 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086P: 760-782-3560

Residents are encouraged to visit AlertSanDiego.org for information about what they should do in case of an emergency.

People can also check out this how-to video, “You’ve Got Your Sandbags, Now What?” that explains how to properly fill and use sandbags to protect your property.