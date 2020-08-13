MOST JULIAN BUSINESSES ARE OPEN FOR VISITORS, BUT JULIAN CARRIAGE COMPANY FALLS VICTIM TO PANDEMIC

Story and photos by Miriam Raftery

August 13, 2020 (Julian) – Tourists are returning to Julian, the historic gold-mining town nestled in the mountains of San Diego's East County. According to Robin Boland at the Julian Chamber of Commerce, nearly all businesses that are allowed to be open under state and county health mandates are now open, including shops, outdoor and takeout restaurants, breweries and wineries serving food. Though a few have limited hours, Boland assures, “There is still plenty to do and plenty of places to eat.”

One long-time town fixture, however, has fallen victim to the pandemic. Julian Carriage Company posted on Facebook July 31, "I'm sorry to hhave to inform you that due to COVID-19 and other extenuating circumstances we are no longer in business. Brett and I will sure miss everyone that came to Julian and rode our carriage. Life has taken us on another journey now and we are no longer in Julian. We love all of you!!!!!!! Thank you for an amazing 7 years!!!!!!! I will never forget this chapter of our lives."

Boland offers this advice for visitors. “The days in Julian when you will find more businesses closed remains Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of the activity-based businesses are only open on the weekends. The Gold Mine Tour is open daily. “

In addition to the actual Eagle Gold Mine, the Julian Mining Company has reopened for its activities such as gold-panning, according to the company's website.

As for restaurants, some have gotten creative and are offering limited dining on the sidewalk in front of their businesses at a time when dine-in is not allowed. Julian Grille has dining on a shaded patio. “Those restaurants that do not have outdoor dining are offering take out,” she adds. “Other restaurants have extended their service area into the parking lot area in order to increase the number of tables for customers.”

Although bars are closed, some wineries and breweries have found ways to still serve patrons.

“Nickel beer is contracting with a food provider in order to allow visitors to enjoy their spacious outdoor patio for dining and beer on the weekends. To-go growlers are available during reduced hours on weekdays. The taproom in Wynola is also partnering with Colt’s Burger Bar to provide weekend meals along with their offerings on the patio as well. Our wineries have great outdoor spaces and are welcoming visitors, following all guidelines set forth,” Boland says.

Yes, you can also savor apple pies since the major pie bakeries continue to serve up what's become known as Julian's modern day gold rush, the apple pies for which the town has gained fame through the years. There are also options to purchase apple cider and a variety of other locally made apple products and other treats.

Currently museums are not allowed to be open, so the Julian Pioneer Museum and related buildings are closed. The Julian Arts Guild gallery also remains closed.

The Town Hall Visitor Center office is closed to the public on the weekends. But, the Town Hall building is open for visitors to pick up brochures, maps and information on the area. Monday – Thursday the visitor center office is open and manned by the manager, who has created a social distancing sliding screen at the door to keep visitors and herself at the proper distance.

"The businesses in Julian are working hard to provide the Julian experience that visitors and residents have come to enjoy about the town," Boland says. "We are asking those who visit, please follow all current guidelines. This includes wearing masks and observing social distancing."






