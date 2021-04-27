MOTHER’S DAY DELIGHTS AT HATFIELD CREEK WINERY IN RAMONA

By Miriam Raftery

April 27, 2021 (Ramona) – Hatfield Creek Winery in Ramona is offering several delightful Mother’s Day options including a May 9 Mother’s Day outdoor dinner, catered courtyard lunches all weekend, and treats with Mother’s Day weekend wine tastings.

On Sunday, May 9, treat Mom to a special dinner at the winery featuring roast beef with horseradish sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy, roast parsnips and carrots, Yorkshire pudding and sticky toffee pudding along two glasses of wine and port-style Zinsational. Cost is $49 for wine club members plus tax and $69 for non-members (age 21 and up). Vegetarian options are available with advance notice. For reservations, click here.

All weekend May 8-9, you can also order a catered lunch in the courtyard; order by 2 p.m. the day before your visit. Options on lunches range from $10 to $20 and can be ordered at this link.

There is also a “Sweets for the Sweet” special for moms indulging in outdoor wine tasting on Mother’s Day weekend. A free Zinsational Port Truffle will be given with each purchase of a glass or wine or tasting May 8-9.

For more information on Hatfield Creek Winery, visit https://hatfieldcreekvineyards.com/.