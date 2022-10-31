MOTHER GOOSE PARADE CANCELLED, WILL RETURN NEXT YEAR

East County News Service

October 31, 2022 (El Cajon) -- Organizers of one of San Diego County's longest-running and most beloved holiday events have announced cancellation of the 2022 event, but pledge that the annual tradition will be back bigger and better than ever in 2023.

"Due to unprecedented staffing, logistics and supply chain challenges, we are unable to deliver the high-quality parade experience and event our community has come to expect and deserve," said Patti Tuttle Shyrock, Executive Director and Past President of the Mother Goose Parade Association. "We are committed to following the high standards of entertainment and joy that the Mother Goose Parade has brought to tens of thousands of families and residents over the decades; we did not want to produce an event that was anything less than outstanding," she added.

Originally produced in 1947, the Mother Goose Parade is San Diego County's largest parade and has become an annual staple for generations. Traditionally held the Sunday before Thanksgiving, the parade is filled with floats, bands, equestrian performers, helium and static balloons and is one of the largest community parades west of the Mississippi.

"We can't thank all of our fans, supporters, sponsors and community champions enough for their unending support of the Mother Goose Parade and we are thrilled to start building excitement for the 2023 event!" concluded Shyrock.

In addition to the parade, the Mother Goose Parade Association operates as a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity organization all year round and sponsors a number of events, programs and community endeavors.

Learn more and view the 2020 and 2021 virtual parades, photos and videos of previous year parades at https://www.mothergooseparade.org.